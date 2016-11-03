Oh, come on! “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” hasn’t been renewed for a second season yet?

When you score an interview with President Barack Obama , you’d think you have job security. And that may very well be the case.

But at the Fast Company Innovation Festival today, Samantha Bee said that her hit TBS show Full Frontal With Samantha Bee has yet to be renewed for its second season. She said the show is for sure on the air through January, but joked, when Fast Company‘s KC Ifeanyi asked about what she wants to do with her second season, “Have we been renewed? Are you breaking the news?”

As the kids say, that’s cray.