Under Armour’s founder says the company won’t get into the golf equipment business

Today, at the Fast Company Innovation Festival, Under Armour’s founder, Kevin Plank , explained that his company won’t start making golf clubs, even though Nike has recently pulled out of the golf equipment business, leaving a void in the marketplace.

“It’s a a really tough business, specifically because golf is heavily regulated,” Plank told Robert Safian, Fast Company‘s editor. “There are not a lot of things you are allowed to do from an innovation standpoint. It’s not a very large market and the margins aren’t great, so business-wise, there are not a lot of reasons to do it.”

Golfer Jordan Spieth, who shared the stage, pointed out that he’s grown attached to his golf clubs, which are made by Titleist. “It’s a sport where you develop a level of trust with what you have in your hand,” Spieth said. “It’s difficult to change especially when you get into high pressure situations.”