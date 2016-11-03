DJI is sorry you might not get your Mavic Pro in time for Christmas

When I wrote last week that I loved DJI’s new foldable Mavic Pro drone, I was coming from the perspective of a reporter who had gotten a review unit. If you’re a customer, you may very well have been waiting patiently for yours to arrive.

Although the Mavic has started shipping, China’s DJI today posted an apology for delays in getting the new drone into customers’ hands, explaining that getting to full production levels has been hampered by a manufacturing issue. Although that was quickly resolved, heavy demand means there are no specific timeframes for deliveries. “For Mavic Pro orders received before November 3, 2016,” the company wrote, “we will do our best to clear them all within the next seven to eight weeks.”