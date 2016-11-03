Huawei’s Mate 9 comes to the U.S. next year to challenge Apple and Samsung premium phones

Huawei announced today a new (large) smartphone called the Mate 9 that’s expected to hit U.S. shores in 2017. It’ll be the first Huawei phone to sport the Huawei brand in the U.S. It’ll sell for around $600 when it arrives, but that price could go down as Huawei tries to gain market share.

The Mate 9 has a lot to offer spec-wise, including a large 5.9-inch screen and a Leica dual-lens camera with optical image stabilization (like the iPhone 7 Plus). Almost all its guts are Chinese-made, including the processor.

But Huawei won’t likely beat Apple and Samsung by just selling premium phones at a lower price—it’ll have to sell a Huawei experience that feels stylish and comfortable to U.S. consumers. And that may be tough for a Chinese brand with limited experience in the U.S. market.