advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The stranger who changed Regina Dugan’s life

By Noah Robischon1 minute Read

“There have been times where I really just thought I should drop out [of tech]. The way I stayed in was through an interaction with another woman. But it wasn’t a mentor. I was walking through the airport in San Francisco, and a woman is rushing to catch up with me. A young woman. She starts to talk about her trip, she’s coming back from Paris. She said, ‘I just want to thank you for making it seem possible to be a woman in tech and succeed.’ She had no idea that I was contemplating quitting and becoming a barista. That interaction made the difference.” —Regina Dugan, VP of Engineering, building8 at Facebook (and former director of DARPA), today at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life