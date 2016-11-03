4 tips for turning your brand into a cult

People sometimes snicker at the “iSheep” crowd, but few companies would turn down the kind of die-hard brand loyalty that Apple has carved out for itself. And Apple isn’t alone: At the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York this week, executives from SoulCycle , Casper , and Drybar offered advice on how to generate cult-like excitement around your brand. Here are the four takeaways:

• Don’t: Underestimate Word-of-Mouth Marketing

• Do: Make The Customer’s Problem Your Problem

• Do: Give Customers The Four Things They Want (to be seen, heard, acknowledged, and appreciated)

• Do: Empower Employees To Create A Unique Experience, Within Boundaries

For the full story, check out Sarah Kessler’s coverage of the event.