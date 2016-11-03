Trump’s words are 7th grade reading level; Hillary’s are 12th-grade level 

“I know words, I have the best words,” Donald Trump tells us. Like “big-ly” and “braggadocious.” Turns out they’re also the words of a 7th-grader. That’s what the data science team at About.com found after examining the transcripts of Trump’s campaign appearances and enlisting the help of some linguistic experts.
It’s not terribly surprising that Trump’s words are less refined than HRC’s, but the gap between the two candidates is pretty stunning when you think about it. “That’s five years of formal education!” points out About.com’s VP of data sciences, Jon Roberts. A yuge gap indeed.