How L’Oréal is getting into virtual reality

By Christina Farr1 minute Read

Cosmetic giant L’Oréal is delving into virtual reality with an application that helps salon stylists learn new tricks. The VR experience features two photo-realistic humans—a stylist and a client—in a 360-degree environment. Students can step into the hairdressers’ shoes, and shift position in the virtual salon to watch from any angle.

L’Oréal developed the app with virtual reality upstart 8i. The hardest part, 8i’s Linc Gasking shared with me at Fast Company‘s Innovation Festival in New York, was modeling fine human hair. 

