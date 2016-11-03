Now you can turn your favorite emoji into a domain name

Did you know that typing a few heart emojis into your address bar actually goes to a domain name? No? You’re not alone.

Last week GoDaddy held an internal hackathon. The winner was a new Emoji Domain Registration search engine, which allows people to both search for and purchase domain names that are made up entirely of emoji. And they work just like any other URL. The service works best using a mobile browser on your iPhone or Android device, but you can also do it with the emoji toolbar on a Mac (you access that by pressing CTRL + Command + Spacebar).

Curious how it works? The group posted a rundown of how things are handled from a technical side here. You can register your own domain name there through GoDaddy (we have our eyes set on that triple poop emoji option).