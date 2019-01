There’s little doubt that one of the promising directions for consumer VR is live sports, and the companies with experience in that area are few and far between.

One is Voke, and that’s why Intel, in a bid to expand its virtual reality portfolio and capabilities, has just purchased the 12-year-old Silicon Valley company. Intel said today it has bought Voke, but didn’t disclose terms of the deal. Most recently, Voke has been involved in live-streaming NBA games in VR.