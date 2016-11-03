Mystery casting notice seeks hosts for “up-and-coming conservative media network”

Okay, try not to let your imagination run wild, but Fox News says it has obtained a casting notice seeking hosts and panelists for an unnamed “up-and-coming conservative media network.” The notice, per Fox News, goes on to say, “must be knowledgeable about conservative viewpoints, current events, and the presidential election.”

The rumor mill has run wild lately with speculation about a forthcoming media venture from Donald Trump, something the GOP nominee has denied but nevertheless has tinkered with via regularly scheduled Facebook live streams.

Auditions for Trump—er, the mystery network—are being held the day before the election somewhere in New York City. Fox News did not say where the casting notice originally appeared.