Facebook’s Internet.org initiative has connected 40M people worldwide

Facebook always says its mission is to connect the world so that everyone can share their lives. But for those in undeveloped countries with poor or non-existent internet service, that’s impossible. And that’s why Facebook has been working for several years on its Internet.org effort, which aims through a wide variety of methods to bring connectivity to places without it.
Yesterday on its quarterly earnings conference call, Facebook said it had successfully connected 40 million people with Internet.org, TechCrunch reported, growth of 166% year-over-year.