This startup that wants to develop AI-fueled virtual reality avatars just nabbed $7.7M in VC funds

As VR gets more social, there will be an increasing demand for ways to personalize the way we present ourselves in virtual worlds. That’s why Oben, a Pasadena, California startup, has developed a system that will launch in Q1 of next year that allows you to create a personalized avatar–which can be used on several different VR platforms–simply by taking a selfie with your phone.
Oben today announced it has closed a $7.7 million series A round of funding led by several Chinese investors. The company is hoping that its system will appeal to users who want to represent themselves in VR with an avatar that looks like them rather than a cartoon representation of themselves. In addition, the system is aimed at undercutting other avatar systems that require expensive hardware to capture personal images.