Here’s how Obama and Clinton reacted to the Cubs World Series win

Trump has yet to tweet anything.

.@HillaryClinton, who grew up a @Cubs fan, watches them win the #WorldSeries. She kept her motorcade in Tempe so she could watch the ending. pic.twitter.com/Gt7CL26BtX — Elex Michaelson (@abc7elex) November 3, 2016

They did it! 108 years later and the drought is finally over. Way to make history, @Cubs. #FlyTheW -H — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 3, 2016