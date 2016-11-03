Cubs fans in Chicago can order championship gear via Uber

Seems the whole world is ecstatic the Cubs won the World Series—a first in 108 years for them. Uber wants to be part of the celebration, so it’s now allowing fans to order official Chicago Cubs championship gear right through the app and get it delivered in minutes, reports Recode. Beginning at 10 a.m. CST, Uber users and Cubs fans in Chicago can tap on the CHAMPS option in the Uber app to order a championship hat or shirt for $28 each. Dedicated Uber drivers will be on the road with the gear to get it delivered in minutes.