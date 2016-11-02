advertisement
Cher shares why she loves emojis: they’re “modern-day hieroglyphs”

By Rich Bellis1 minute Read

If you follow Cher on Twitter, you already know that this is a fairly representative tweet:

The performer’s emoji-heavy approach to the medium is so idiosyncratic that it even garnered a New York Times think-piece—which Cher found insulting:

Backstage at the Fast Company Innovation Festival, Cher explained to me why she’s gravitated toward emojis. “I’m terribly dyslexic,” she said, “so emojis came so easily to me because I kind of think of them as modern-day hieroglyphs“—tools for visualizing emotion.

Later, she told the audience how much dyslexia had affected her growing up. “Poverty and dyslexia really taught me what it’s like to have shame for something beyond your control.”

