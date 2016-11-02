“Minority Report” proves once again it’s the most prophetic advertising movie of all time

David Lauren , son of Ralph Lauren and now the fashion brand’s chief innovation officer, regaled an interesting little ad-tech anecdote yesterday in a conversation with our Elizabeth Segran . Like a lot of people who think about advertising, he was inspired by Steven Spielberg’s 2002 film Minority Report —you know, the one where retailers scan people’s eyeballs to deliver personalized adverts.

Lauren said after he saw the film, he approached Spielberg’s production team about creating large panels that would allow shoppers to tap buttons on a life-size screen and purchase products. “They laughed at us,” Lauren said at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York. “They said that these are just special effects, not real life.”

Well, Lauren got the last laugh. His team created the panels themselves—and in just a few short months. Read the full story here.

[Photo: Celine Grouard]