Twitter apparently has no problem with tweets behind voter fraud scheme

Despite vows to double down on persistent user abuse, Twitter continues to have a problem with moderating what gets posted. The latest example comes from physicist Robert McNees, who found a series of tweets that purported to let people vote for Hillary Clinton using their phones. They were designed to look like advertisements for the Clinton campaign, and seem to be trying to stop people from voting on November 8.

According to McNees’s tweet, he reported the messages to Twitter and was told there were no rules violations. In essence, these tweets, which seem to be intended to disenfranchise voters, are considered okay by Twitter’s standards. Fast Company reached out to Twitter for comment. We we will update the post if we hear back.