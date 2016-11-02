Spotify’s latest acquisition is all about growing subscribers 

Spotify is die-hard about its freemium business model, but that doesn’t mean the music streamer isn’t serious about the subscription side of its business. To help keep those numbers strong, Spotify just acquired Preact , a San Francisco-based startup that makes software designed to help subscription-based businesses retain paying customers and find new ones.

The timing couldn’t be better. With giants like Apple and Amazon jumping into the music subscription biz, Spotify is under more pressure than ever to keep any of its 40 million paying subscribers from fleeing–not to mention to keep that number growing while the competition heats up.