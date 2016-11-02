Watch out “Trump TV”—Glenn Beck’s TheBlaze is coming to Sling TV 

With days to go before the election, Dish Network’s streaming service Sling TV said today it is adding TheBlaze , the conservative television network run by former Fox News host Glenn Beck . The network will become available as part of Sling’s “News Extra” add-on pack, meaning it won’t come with Sling’s core offerings but will be available for an additional $5 a month.

The deal is a coup for Beck, whose network has struggled to find carriage with some traditional cable systems. Sling, which launched in early 2015, has emerged as one of the most popular services for “over-the-top” TV. A recent research report from Parks Associates put Sling at No. 6 among the top 10 streaming-TV services. Dish doesn’t disclose how many people use Sling, but Parks analyst Brett Sappington estimated last month that the service has surpassed 1 million subscribers.

[Sling TV/TheBlaze]