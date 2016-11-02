Reports: Gawker is presenting Hulk Hogan with a settlement plan

The New York Post‘s Julia Marsh reports that Gawker is presenting Hulk Hogan with a settlement plan that includes a dollar figure. The settlement, the details of which are yet to be disclosed, would have to be approved by a bankruptcy court judge in December. If approved, the deal would also clear Gawker founder Nick Denton and former editor AJ Daulerio.
Univision acquired Gawker Media for $135 million after Gawker Media entered bankruptcy earlier this year. There’s one big benefit to settling now, rather than later: After the end of the year, there will be a hefty tax bill.