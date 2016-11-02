advertisement
Amazon charging non-Prime members more at brick-and-mortar bookstores

By Neal Ungerleider1 minute Read

Amazon‘s trying a unique strategy out at their brick-and-mortar bookstores in Seattle, Portland, and San Diego: Lower book prices for Amazon Prime members.

According to GeekWire’s Taylor Soper, signs in the company’s Seattle store announce that Prime members pay the same price for a book as they would on Amazon.com (which normally discounts the list price); non-Prime members pay list price on books.

There are no sticker prices at the bookstores, which instead guide customers to scanning kiosks which give product prices. The policy is a hybrid of the supermarket loyalty card model (which gives discounts in exchange for tracking of customer shopping habits) and the paid membership-based model of Costco or Sam’s Club. Amazon is believed to be opening both additional bookstores and Amazon grocery stores over the next year.

