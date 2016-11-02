Experts: 70% profit jump expected for Facebook

Facebook is announcing its Q3 earnings after the markets close on Wednesday, and analysts expect the social networking site/advertising/gaming/virtual reality company will announce a 70% jump in earnings.

MarketWatch’s Jennifer Boonton says Facebook is benefitting from mobile advertising growth, among other factors.

However, it’s likely Facebook will face tough questions on today’s earnings call. The company allegedly supplied marketers with inflated video ad metrics earlier this year, and sales of Facebook’s Oculus Rift headset have been lower than expected.