Apple “not interested” in buying Time Warner

Time Warner and AT&T made big news in October when they announced a proposed $85 billion deal that would see the telecoms giant buy the cable giant. At the time there was a lot of speculation that Time Warner, thanks to its massive film and television assets, could have another potential suitor in the wings: Apple .

The logic went that Apple is desperate to get into the television business but has been blocked by traditional providers wary of seeing their industry disrupted. If Apple could just buy a big media player than they could bypass industry apprehension. But as Variety reports, CNBC’s David Faber confirmed “they [Apple] are sort of not interested [in buying Time Warner] at this time.” He cited anonymous sources familiar with Apple’s strategy as the source of the information.