Apple removes app that could promote vigilantism from the App Store

Apple has removed an app named Vigilante that allows users to receive an immediate alert when a crime in their area was reported to 911, reports the Guardian. The app, complete with a Batman-esque set of eyes at the top of it, encourages users to go out and capture video footage of reported crimes in nearby areas. However, only a week after going live in the New York City area, the app has been pulled by Apple—most likely because it violates guidelines against making apps that could put people at risk of physical harm. There were also concerns the app could promote retaliation against innocent people of certain races.