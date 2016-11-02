Facebook has blocked a car insurer from profiling users to find out if they’re safe drivers

The tool created by U.K. insurance company Admiral that analyzes a person’s Facebook profile to look for signs that they are conscientious and well-organized has been blocked by the social media giant. Users that would have fit into acceptable parameters would have been eligible for a discount on their car insurance. The tool worked, in part, by detecting “people who seem overconfident, looking out for overuse of exclamation marks (!!!) and trigger words like ‘always’ or ‘never’ counting against them,” says Engadget.
In a statement, the Open Rights Group said Facebook was right to block Admiral’s tool saying, “Such intrusive practices could see decisions being made against certain groups based on biases about race, gender, religion, or sexuality—or because their posts in some way mark them as unconventional. Ultimately, this could change how people use social media, encouraging self-censorship in anticipation of future decisions.”
[Image: Admiral]