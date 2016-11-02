Instapaper Premium is now free for everyone

As of today the popular iOS read-it-later service Instapaper is making its premium features free for everyone, the company announced in a blog post. Now all users will be able to perform full text searches, write unlimited notes, and access and create text-to-speech playlists for all articles they save. The company said the move was a result of it being “better resourced,” referring to its August acquisition by Pinterest. Existing paid Instapaper Premium users will receive a prorated refund in the coming weeks.