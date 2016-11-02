More people now access the internet via mobile than desktop, study says

In what could be a tipping point for web consumption, a StatCounter study has found that as of October 2016, mobile devices accounted for 51.3% of internet usage worldwide versus 48.7% by desktop. As you would expect, mobile took the lead in emerging markets where people are more likely to have a mobile device as their sole access to the internet. But despite mobile taking the overall lead in October, in developed countries such as the U.S. and U.K. the desktop still accounts for 58% and 55.6% of internet usage, respectively.