Federal judge tosses racial discrimination suit against Airbnb

Late on Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that Airbnb can’t be sued by Gregory Selden, an African-American who accused his host of racial discrimination, because the company’s user agreement requires disputes to be settled in arbitration. As a result, the company likely avoided a massive class-action lawsuit by other customers. By signing Airbnb’s user agreement, customers waive their right to a jury trial or to take part in class-action lawsuits, notes the New York Times.