Instagram is finally testing shoppable posts

It’s been a long time coming. While Instagram is great for product discovery, when a user spots something they would love to purchase, it takes them a long time to find it. According to internal research, Instagram found that only 21% of purchases are made within a day of seeing the product.

In a blog post, Instagram announced that it is launching a new shoppable post experience. Next week, it is testing the new service out with 20 U.S. retail brands including Kate Spade, JackThreads, and Warby Parker. Specific posts will allow you to tap an item in a picture that will lead you to a detailed product description and a “shop now” link.