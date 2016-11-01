Did Karlie Kloss just throw some shade at Zuck?

On the Fast Company Innovation Festival stage, Business of Fashion’s editor-in-chief, Imran Amed, asked Karlie Kloss about why she thinks the tech industry is so male dominated. She pointed out that one part of the problem is that the sector is associated with a particular archetype epitomized by Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg. “It should be known that tech is not just for guys in hoodies,” she told him.
As a supermodel and style icon, this statement had added meaning. Part of the goal of her organization Koding with Klossy is to empower young women to learn the basics of coding—and let them know that it’s possible to be a tech entrepreneur and also love couture gowns. “Girls think very differently from guys,” she pointed out. “But anybody can learn this skill.”