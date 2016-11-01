The FBI has been investigating Donald Trump’s alleged ties with Russia, too

The bureau—which apparently never met an investigation it didn’t like—has been vigorously pursuing possible connections between the Russian government and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign , but so far the probe has not yielded much evidence of a link, CNN reports .

Meanwhile, the Democrats are angry that FBI director James Comey has not openly discussed the investigation because, well, there was that whole bit about the letter Comey sent to members of Congress on Friday stating very openly that the bureau is not done with Hillary Clinton’s emails yet. CNN has more on this story.