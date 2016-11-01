Facing a boycott from the alt-right, Chobani CEO says businesses can help solve refugee crisis 

A day after the New York Times reported on a fierce boycott effort over Chobani ‘s hiring of refugees, the yogurt maker’s CEO affirmed his stance that the business community can and should play a central role in solving the humanitarian crisis that has left more than 65 million people displaced around the globe.

Hamdi Ulukaya, who spoke at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York today, said helping refugees find jobs is just the right thing to do. As the Times reported, Ulukaya has been facing a flurry of social media ire, including death threats, over his pro-refugee advocacy, including the hiring of refugee immigrants at Chobani factories in upstate New York and Idaho.

