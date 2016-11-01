advertisement
This crazy election is causing some major stock market stress

By Neal Ungerleider1 minute Read

U.S. stock prices are at their lowest point since July, with the Dow down nearly 150 points as of 3:45 p.m. New York time. And market observers are blaming the election.

According to Bloomberg, analysts and investors are worried over the 2016 presidential contest. While Hillary Clinton previously held a comfortable lead in polling, new polls from ABC News and the Los Angeles Times now give Donald Trump a slight advantage.

The Dow Jones industrial average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq composite all incurred losses today.

