This crazy election is causing some major stock market stress

U.S. stock prices are at their lowest point since July , with the Dow down nearly 150 points as of 3:45 p.m. New York time. And market observers are blaming the election.

According to Bloomberg, analysts and investors are worried over the 2016 presidential contest. While Hillary Clinton previously held a comfortable lead in polling, new polls from ABC News and the Los Angeles Times now give Donald Trump a slight advantage.

The Dow Jones industrial average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq composite all incurred losses today.