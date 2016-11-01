Lyft, JetBlue entering ground-to-air partnership

In the latest salvo in the ride-share wars, Lyft and JetBlue are announcing a new partnership designed to steer the airline’s fliers into Lyft cars, and earn JetBlue frequent flier miles for Lyft trips.

According to Lyft, the partnership lets customers link their Lyft accounts with their JetBlue frequent flier numbers and earn points on rides to and from airports. The agreement also lets users hail Lyft cars from the airport through JetBlue’s mobile app, offers frequent flier points for new Lyft customers who sign up through JetBlue, and creates a designated Lyft dropoff and pickup area at JFK’s Terminal 5 in New York.

Lyft entered into a similar agreement with Southwest Airlines earlier this year.