There’s a Slack bot for scoring you those Kanye tickets

By Noah Robischon1 minute Read

American Express and creative agency B-Reel have created a Slack bot that pulls info from Ticketmaster and then lets you pay for seats without ever leaving your group message. The prototype, which debuted today at the Fast Company Innovation Festival, also includes a feature for splitting the cost of the tickets—just @-tag another person in your Slack group, and the concierge creates a new thread to settle up.

