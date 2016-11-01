Hulu signs ABC, Disney, ESPN, and Fox for new live television service

Hulu ‘s upcoming live television service will feature some big names. The streaming company on Tuesday announced agreements with the Walt Disney Company and 21st Century Fox for the new service. ABC, ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports, and Fox News are all among the properties owned by those media giants.

No launch date or pricing information have been announced for the service, which will offer broadcast and cable TV streamed live over the internet. Hulu previously confirmed a similar agreement with Time Warner and its channels, including TNT, TBS, CNN, and the Cartoon Network.

The new streaming service will include an “intuitive and personalized interface,” and both live and on-demand content,” the company said.