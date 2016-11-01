Google’s Daydream VR drops Nov. 10, just in time to wake you from election nightmare

When it was formally unveiled last month, Google said only that it was planning on releasing its new $79 mobile VR headset, Daydream View , in “early November.” Well, now we know the date: November 10 .

At launch, the new system will work only with Google’s new Pixel phone, but over time will be compatible with any Android N phone–and there are several in the works from many leading phone makers. Daydream users will have a slew of original content available at launch including new VR versions of several major Google apps like YouTube, Street View, Play Movies, Google Photos, along with offerings from The New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, new games, and more.