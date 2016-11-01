Twitter just added some new DM features for businesses

Twitter is rolling out a set of new features for businesses today. Ian Cairns , a Twitter product manager, announced that the company is rolling out quick replies and welcome messages for Twitter’s direct message system.

In effect, they let businesses automate customer service responses on the social networking site.

Cairns said that “These features are designed to help businesses create rich, responsive, full-service experiences that directly advance the work of customer service teams and open up new possibilities for how people engage with businesses on Twitter.”

Initial clients include Evernote, Pizza Hut, and Airbnb.