Morning intel: Fantasy sports giants may merge, NASA’s space porn a hit, Samsung looks to future

• Speculation that court-battered FanFuel and DraftKings are to merge is heating up, reports ESPN. The deal to unite the two fantasy sports giants could come any day now.

• Well isn’t that just swell. Google is offering a $50 credit at the Play store for any customers whose new Pixel phones have arrived late, reports TechCrunch.

• According to the New York Times, Chobani’s founder, Hamdi Ulukaya, has taken serious heat for hiring more than 300 refugees to work in his factories and starting a foundation to help migrants. His company has been the victim of attacks, sometimes of a racist nature, on social media and some websites.

Female executives left Yahoo at an unusually high rate in 2016, according to the company’s annual diversity report.

