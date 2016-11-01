Women executives are leaving Yahoo

Female executives left Yahoo at an unusually high rate in 2016, according to the company’s annual diversity report . The reason for the departures is unclear, but the tech giant announced plans to sell itself earlier this year.

The percentage of women in leadership roles at Yahoo leadership dropped to 21% as of June 30, a 3% drop from 2015. The percentage of women in non-technical jobs dropped to 52% from 54%. Yahoo’s report only mentions percentages, and did not disclose exact numbers of employees.