Not a fantasy: A DraftKings merger with FanDuel is now reportedly  “close”

FanDuel and DraftKings, two popular fantasy sports sites that survived a rough legal year , are reportedly close to finalizing a merger. According to ESPN, multiple sources say a deal is imminent and could come by week’s end. Bloomberg is reporting that DraftKings founder Jason Robins will helm the new company and FanDuel cofounder Nigel Eccles will be chairman of the board.

The deets being hammered out include choosing a name for the new company, hiring its executive leadership, and selecting where it will be headquartered.

Several days ago, FanDuel and DraftKings paid $6 million each to settle false advertising claims brought by New York’s Attorney General. The settlements removed a major stumbling block for the merger, which is said to have been in the works for months.