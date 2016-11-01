Study: If you’re hostile toward women, you’re probably voting Trump

Donald Trump has a propensity for calling some women “pigs” while allegedly groping women he deems “tens.” It should come as no surprise, then, that the GOP presidential nominee has attracted voters with similarly disparaging outlooks on women. A 700-person survey , conducted by researchers at the University of Michigan in June, shows those with hostile attitudes toward women are more likely to support Trump.

The questionnaire had four statements that participants had to either agree or disagree with, including “Most women interpret innocent remarks or acts as being sexist” and “Many women are actually seeking special favors, such as hiring policies that favor them over men, under the guise of asking for equality.”

Anger—not fear—is likely stoking this sexism and related support for Trump, researchers say. People upset by cultural movements attempting to break down traditional hierarchies in favor of a social structure that’s more equitable to women are leaning toward a Trump presidency.