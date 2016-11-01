NASA’s ultra-HD video tour of the Space Station is out of this world

Ever wonder what it’s like inside the International Space Station? Wonder no more: The U.S. space agency has released a spectacular video tour, shot in 4G ultra-high definition, of the floating gem’s interior, from stem to stern.

It’s a first-ever look of its kind inside the nooks and corridors of the station, which is about the size of a football field. The breathtaking video was produced by Harmonic, the company behind NASA TV, and the agency’s top-flight space imagery.

Our only complaint is the piece’s somber soundtrack, more dirge than uplifting video.