Twitter accidentally reveals new “muted words” abuse prevention tool

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

In the last 24 hours, various users have reported a new notification setting in the app called “muted words,” which, when activated, allows users to add words to a list that prevent them seeing tweets with any of the words listed, reports TNW. The new feature was quickly disabled after reports of it surfaced online, but a “trusted source” told TNW that while the feature was accidentally enabled ahead of schedule, it will still be rolling out in future iterations of the Twitter app.

