Twitter accidentally reveals new “muted words” abuse prevention tool

In the last 24 hours, various users have reported a new notification setting in the app called “muted words,” which, when activated, allows users to add words to a list that prevent them seeing tweets with any of the words listed, reports TNW. The new feature was quickly disabled after reports of it surfaced online, but a “trusted source” told TNW that while the feature was accidentally enabled ahead of schedule, it will still be rolling out in future iterations of the Twitter app.
This is new muted words on twitter!! @MattNavarra pic.twitter.com/y43IIoe0In
— Kendall Kardashian (@KendallNKardash) October 28, 2016
Would be huge: @Twitter accidentally released its new ‘muted words’ feature a bit too early https://t.co/tZxzfIoRji pic.twitter.com/lITgHW05Yq
— Mike Driehorst (@MikeDriehorst) November 1, 2016