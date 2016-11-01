advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The shrug and face palm emoji are finally coming to iOS ¯_(ツ)_/¯

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Yesterday Apple dropped the first beta of iOS 10.2 into developers’ hands, and among the improvements are new emojis, according to Emojipedia. Among the 72 new emoji are Fox Face, Avocado, and Owl, but perhaps the most welcome are the new emoji for the classics Shrug and Face Palm. Nothing to shrug about over that, right? ¯_(ツ)_/¯ 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life