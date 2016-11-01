The next president will inherit Obama’s 11.1 million Twitter followers

Whether it is Trump or Clinton, the next president of the United States will inherit a lot from Obama’s eight years in office–including the Twitter followers the president has amassed, reports BuzzFeed. According to a White House statement, on Jan. 20, 2017, when Obama leaves office, all of his tweets from his current @POTUS twitter account will be moved over to the new account @POTUS44 (the “44” is because he’s the 44th president of the United States). On that date all tweet history from the @POTUS handle will be also be cleared, but whoever takes it over will retain Obama’s 11.1 million followers. Currently Donald Trump has 12.8 million followers and Hillary Clinton has 10.1 million followers.