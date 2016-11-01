advertisement
Google is giving $50 in Play Store credit to people who preordered the Pixel phone and haven’t received it yet

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Google’s new Pixel phone is one of the hottest phones of the season with the preorders to match its status. But thanks to a “shipment glitch,” some orders are arriving later than expected, reports TechCrunch. So the company has announced that it will be sending a $50 Play Store credit via email to all those who ordered a Pixel phone and didn’t receive the device in their original order time frame. Not a bad way to make up for minor delays. [Image: Google]

