After Galaxy Note 7 crisis, Samsung CEO says company needs “a new start”

Today is the 47th anniversary of the Korean giant’s founding, but its latest year has been a rough one for the company with the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone disaster that has so far cost Samsung $6 billion. But co-CEO Kwon Oh-hyun emailed 400 employees on the company’s anniversary to say the Note 7 recall was a wake-up call, reports Bloomberg:
“The latest crisis made us look back at ourselves and think maybe we have grown complacent, and it served as momentum for a new start. We should continue to push for innovation in order to strengthen our competitiveness and technology leadership.”