Uber rides for women take 5% longer so drivers can chat them up, study says

A new damning study by the National Bureau of Economic Research of ride-hailing services, including Uber, Lyft, and Flywheel, shows that passengers who are black or women are being treated unfairly on the services, reports Jalopnik. The study found that ride requests by black passengers took up to 28% longer to be accepted and black riders had a driver cancellation rate of 11.2% (versus 4.5% for white riders). Women had a cancellation rate of 8.4%, and their rides also took 5% longer on average so the drivers could chat them up.